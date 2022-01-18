50/50 Thursdays
REPORT: LSU DB Jay Ward returning for senior season

Jay Ward of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium...
Jay Ward of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida.(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football is getting a big boost to their secondary as senior defensive back Jay Ward is returning for his senior season in Death Valley according to 247Sports Shea Dixon.

Ward is a versatile player that can play both safety and corner for the Tigers. He joins Major Burns as players returning to the team who both started at safety against UCLA last season.

Last season the Moultrie, Georgia native had 71 total tackles, 41 solo, a tackle-for-loss, a forced fumble, five passes defended, and two interceptions in 11 games. During his three seasons at LSU, Ward has accounted for 104 total tackles, 66 solo, a tackle-for-loss, two forced fumbles, 18 passes defended, five interceptions and a touchdown in 33 games.

