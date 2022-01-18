50/50 Thursdays
OBJ helps lead Rams in rout over Cardinals in wildcard round

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a pass over Arizona Cardinals...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a pass over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) for a touchdown during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WAFB) - Former LSU star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to a playoff win over the Arizona Cardinals in the wildcard round on Monday, Jan. 17. It was his his first playoff appearance since 2016 when he was with the New York Giants.

In the win OBJ, scored his first playoff touchdown in the first quarter, a four-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford, it capped a 10-play 52 yard drive and gave the Rams their first lead of the game.

Beckham Jr. also threw a 40-yard pass to running back Cam Akers in the third quarter that set up another touchdown as Stafford hooked up with Cooper Kupp from seven yards out to give Los Angeles a 28-0 win.

The former Tiger star finished the game with four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown and 1-for-1 passing for 40 yards.

The Rams will take on the Tampa Buccaneers in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. The game will feature multiple LSU Tigers as the Rams have left tackle Andrew Whitworth along with Beckham. For the Bucs, they feature linebackers Devin White and Kevin Minter and wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr.

