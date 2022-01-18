McNeese softball aims to continue elevating the program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese softball program has become the standard for other McNeese athletic programs to mimic. Since 2016, McNeese has reached the NCAA Tournament four times and the Cowgirls haven’t posted a losing season since 2008.

James Landreneau’s squad is set to open the season yet again with a strong non-conference slate, albeit a lighter one than last season that saw McNeese play 11 straight games vs. ranked opponents.

“We want to try to face the best competition, we feel it’s going to show us exactly where we are at,” said Landreneau. “The only way to know if you’re a good team or not is to play really good teams and see how you measure up against them and so that’s what our schedule is about.”

The 2022 schedule includes over 30 games that will be played at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond with four of the scheduled games coming against teams that reached the NCAA tournament.

“We want this team to keep growing this program and to develop it to new heights and the only thing I can say is you have to be able to know what it’s like to be in that fight every day,” said Landreneau. “We want to make sure that we are in fights and not pushing somebody around.”

The 2022 season will open with the Cowgirl Classic beginning Feb. 11 vs. Texas Southern.

