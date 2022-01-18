50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU ranked No. 8 in D1 Baseball preseason poll

Dylan Crews (3)
Dylan Crews (3)(Source: LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - D1 Baseball released their preseason poll on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and the LSU Tigers landed at No. 8. The Tigers join five other Southeastern Conference schools in the top 10.

LSU is joined by, No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 5 Ole Miss, and No. 9 Florida. Two more SEC teams are ranked in the top 25 with Georgia at No. 16 and Tennessee at No. 19.

Jay Johnson is entering his first year in Baton Rouge after spending the six seasons at Arizona and making two College World Series appearances including a Runner-Up finish in 2016.

The Tigers are expected to feature a high powered offense behind the 2021 SEC RBI leader Gavin Dugas, the 2021 Collegiate Baseball National Freshman of the Year Jacob Berry, 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year Dylan Crews and Freshman All-American Tre’ Morgan.

LSU is ranked No. 3 in Collegiate Baseball newspaper poll and No. 4 in Perfect Game’s preseason poll. The Tigers season starts on Friday, Feb. 18 in a weekend series against Maine.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

LSU head coach Will Wade
Will Wade’s Tigers fall one spot in latest AP Top 25 ranking
Missouri defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (58) exclaims after making a tackle in the second half...
Missouri DL Mekhi Wingo announces transfer to LSU
LSU Tigers
LSU adds OL Tre’mond Shorts through transfer portal
Jay Ward of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium...
REPORT: LSU DB Jay Ward returning for senior season