LSU adds OL Tre’mond Shorts through transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly continue to reel in players through the NCAA Transfer Portal with the latest being offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts from East Tennessee State. Shorts announced his commitment via Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Shorts, becomes the second offensive lineman added by Kelly through the portal joining Florida International’s Miles Frazier.

A native of Hampton, Georgia is listed at 6-foot-4 326 pound lineman. He provides much needed depth as Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines have declared for the draft.

He becomes the 11th player added through the portal.

Below is a full list of players transfer to LSU and previous school:

OT - Miles Frazier, FIU

LS - Slade Roy, ECU

DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette

DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas

DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas

RB - Noah Cain, Penn State

WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette

LB - West Weeks, Virginia

DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State

P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame

OL - Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State

