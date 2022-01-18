Local blood drive sparked by major nationwide blood crisis

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The COVID surge is impacting so many facets of life in a roundabout way, even the nation’s blood supply.

Some hospitals are asking patients to delay major, much-needed surgeries. The American Red Cross says it’s due to a blood supply crisis -- the worst shortage in more than a decade.

The American Red Cross also says doctors are forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions, and who has to wait until more product becomes available.

Local medical professionals are making their plea for donations. Jasmine Abel, the Admin. Communication Specialist with SWLA Center for Health Services, says today’s blood drive was also prompted by national blood donor month.

“We’re just trying to get people in our community to donate blood, for other people in our community who are in need of it,” said Abel.

The SWLA Center for Health Services teamed up with Lifeshare Blood Center to host a blood drive, during this dire time of need for blood.

“We know that one donation could possibly save up to three lives, so we want to be able to do that today,” said Abel.

The American Red Cross says the blood supply is depleted and some hospitals are forced to discourage patients from major surgeries including organ transplants.

“The decline in blood has been happening for a while now, but everything just starts getting dangerously low in the winter time because a lot of people don’t go out in the winter time to go and donate blood,” said Abel.

The pandemic could also be playing a role in the low turnout.

“It’s hard these days to have a good turnout because of COVID, especially with the spikes that are going on right now,” said Abel.

Lifeshare nurse Keyana Cahee says even after a COVID infection, you can still help.

“As long as you’ve been cleared for 14 days you can give blood,” said Cahee.

Patients also go through a screening process before donating to ensure they are healthy and eligible to give.

Lifeshare Blood Centers holds events like this seven days a week across the region, and you can find a schedule of where their truck is traveling each day HERE.

Here are some other reasons the American Red Cross attributes the blood crisis to:

10% overall blood donation decline since March 2020.

62% drop in college and high school blood drives due to the pandemic. Student donors accounted for ~25% of donors in 2019 accounted for just ~10% during the pandemic.

Ongoing blood drive cancellations due to illness, weather-related closures and staffing limitations.

Additional factors like a surge of COVID-19 cases and an active flu season may compound the already bad situation.

