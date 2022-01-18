Lake Charles celebrates Dr. Martin Luther KIng Jr.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day.

The 38th MLK parade wound through the route in downtown Lake Charles starting at 11 a.m.

It was a perfect day for a parade. Clear skies, with plenty of sunshine to celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights leader who would now be 93 years old.

Parade goers were delighted with all the sights and sounds including marching bands, dance teams, floats and plenty of throws for eager parade watchers along the route.

And though it was fun and festive it was also an opportunity to reflect on Dr. King’s wisdom. Some wore shirts with King’s picture and one of his sayings.

Tammy Guillory wore a shirt that said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” She believes King’s words remain timely and relevant.

“Be active in your community if you can. That’s what Martin Luther King was about. He was about coming together no matter what color you are and standing strong as a community in faith. Let’s rebuild our city. I think that’s what we need to do at a time like this.”

For others it was a chance to learn about King’s legacy.

Desiree Bellard’s children are just getting old enough to start learning about Dr. King.

“I came to the parade today to bring my kids to have fun and celebrate Dr. King. I just want to teach them that they can do anything, just like Dr. King did. He had a dream. I want them to know they can dream as far as they can reach them, “she said.

She and her crew wore shirts with another inspiring quote from King: “Faith is taking the first step even when you can’t see the whole staircase.”

And besides possibly being inspired, it seems those who attended the parade left happy, hauling bags filled with their trappings.

“Lake Charles has a great parade. It’s really nice. Everybody seems to throw candy and the kids enjoy it,” said Mariell Pass who brought her four-year-old son Cameron Thomas.

“It was a good time,” confirms Cameron.

Ward 3 City Marshal Nathan Keller was this year’s parade grand marshal. This year’s theme is, in King’s words, “The road to freedom is a difficult, hard road. It always makes for temporary setbacks.”

