Lafayette police: Approximately $1.3 million in narcotics recovered

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A narcotics investigation this month resulted in approximately 13 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 2 pounds of cocaine being recovered, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Police Department Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the drugs were recovered during an investigation into alleged “large-scale” trafficking of drugs into the Lafayette area.

The crystal meth and cocaine had a street value of $1.3 million, according to Green.

Louisiana State Police and the New Iberia Police Department assisted with the operation, according to Green.

The Lafayette Police Department did not give details on arrests, and Green said the investigation is ongoing.

