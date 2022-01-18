50/50 Thursdays
Kentucky mother charged with murder after baby dies from meth

By Marsha Heller, Andrew McMunn and KFVS News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) - A western Kentucky woman faces murder charges in the death of her 5-month-old son.

According to Kentucky State Police, a medical examiner’s report showed the baby, found dead in a Trigg County home on October 26, died from acute methamphetamine intoxication.

KSP did not state how the baby ingested the drug.

The report was finalized on Dec. 15 and then presented to a Trigg County grand jury.

The grand jury then indicted 28-year-old Shaylynn Curtis, the baby’s mother, on a murder charge. She is currently in the Christian County Jail in Kentucky.

Curtis was initially charged with abuse of a corpse.

A preliminary investigation showed the baby passed away during the night of Oct. 25 at a home in Cadiz where Curtis was living.

Detectives said Curtis took the baby and drove to a friend’s house. When she returned home, she wrapped her son’s body in a blanket and placed him in the attic.

They said Curtis didn’t call 911 or seek medical assistance for the baby.

Friends of Curtis, who were concerned about the welfare of the baby, called 911.

