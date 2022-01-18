First Alert Forecast: Next cold front arrives late Wednesday. Cold and miserable later this week…

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday was a pretty nice day and the warm up is underway. Tonight will be warmer with lows in the mid to upper 50s. We may see clouds moving across the area from time to time, but rain looks unlikely.

Wednesday will be a warm day with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will definitely be on the increase and rain chances ramp up late in the afternoon. Rain is very likely overnight into Thursday morning. A few storms could be strong, but organized severe weather chances look fairly low.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

It will turn significantly colder on Thursday with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. But with cloudy conditions sticking around and strong winds it will remain cold throughout the day with highs only reaching the mid 40s, and it is possible that we may get into the 30s during the day. On top of that it will be windy and that means wind chills will be in the 30s and possibly into the 20s.

Now to the part I know everyone is most interested in, the possibility of winter precipitation! First I’ll say the odds of anything other than rain falling remain low, but we are still over 48 hours from this possibly occurring. And pinpointing the finite details that will determine this are nearly impossible this far out in time, we will know far more Wednesday and Thursday on that.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

With all that said, Thursday night is our best chance of any winter precipitation occurring. And then it would be freezing rain, no chance of snow in this setup because the cold air is very shallow. Meaning the air above us will be well above freezing, so any snow would melt long before it could reach the ground. And it is not just the temperature in play, but whether or not the moisture is even still here when it is cold enough for freezing rain.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

For now I am placing the chance of freezing rain at 30% for Thursday night. But it looks to be limited enough to keep impacts at a minimum. Obviously if we end up with more ice that would dramatically increase the impacts, and a few areas could get to that level. But let me stress again, we are more than 48 hours out and this forecast is very much subject to change!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

We will likely remain cloudy on Friday and quite chilly too with lows in the 30s and highs in the low 40s. Saturday will be the same as Friday, so expect the cold weather to stick around. Saturday morning will be the coldest with lows in the 20s likely in most areas. Rain looks unlikely Friday and Saturday will be clear and sunny.

Looking ahead toward next week we will begin a warming trend that likely continues through the week. I don’t see any sign of another cold front and will leave the forecast clear for now.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.