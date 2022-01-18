FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much warmer by this afternoon; storms Wednesday night ahead of next cold front

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are off to another chilly start this morning, but we have more of a warm-up on the way through the day. Heavier coats this morning will give way to short sleeves this afternoon as temperatures climb out of the 30s and up to near 70 this afternoon with another day with lots of sunshine. Winds turning back out of the south will usher in the warmup as well as keep temperatures from dropping much below the middle 50s tonight. We will see a few clouds from time to time this afternoon but also plenty of sunshine as southerly winds will gust up to 20 mph at times later today.

Tonight will continue to remain milder as clouds increase late with lows in the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday shapes up to be a warm, breezy and at times cloudy day with a few showers possible by the afternoon and higher rain and thunderstorm chances Wednesday night as the cold front arrives. Highs tomorrow top out in the middle 70s with gusty south winds. We could see a couple of stronger storms as the front moves through well after sunset. The highest rain chances will likely hold off until at least 9-10 pm, possibly even later depending on the exact timing of the front. The primary threat from storms will be strong wind gusts.

Rain moves out overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s Thursday morning and don’t rebound much at all through the day thanks to gusty northerly winds and lingering clouds. Highs on Thursday only warm up into the middle to upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s throughout the day. The pattern continues to remain unsettled thanks to an upper level disturbance that moves through Thursday evening. This will bring a few showers back to the area and if temperatures are cold enough, this rain could mix with a little sleet, although there are no concerns of travel difficulties or disruptions in our area if this plays out. Lows Friday morning drop into the upper 20s to near 30.

Lingering clouds into Friday as the precipitation moves out early won’t allow temperatures to warm up much through the day with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Colder lows are expected Saturday morning with lows between 26 and 28 across the area. Prepare the potential of a hard freeze Saturday morning and remember the 4 P’s, people, pets, plants and pipes. We continue to favor cool weather in the lower range with highs on Sunday in the upper 40s. Another front moves through early next week keeping temperatures below average toward the end of the 10-day forecast.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

