FEMA grants $5.7 million to Westlake for Laura debris removal

(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has issued two grants to the city of Westlake to cover the cost of debris removal from Hurricane Larua, according to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.

The Senate Appropriations Committee announced that FEMA will issue grant funding totaling $5,748,068 for the debris removal today, Jan. 18, 2022.

The two grants have been awarded to cover the cost of contract labor and tools needed to complete debris removal projects. The first grant covered 90% of the project with $4,161,248 and the second covered the remaining 10% with $1,586,820.

