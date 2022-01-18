Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 18, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The update for Tuesday, Jan. 18, consists of new data reported to the state since Friday, Jan. 14, according to the LDH.

Louisiana has also surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the LDH.

According to the latest census data from 2020, Louisiana’s population sits at 4,657,757.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 65% of cases from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5 and 66% of deaths from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 29,125 new cases.

· 58 new deaths.

· 2,183 patients hospitalized (10 more than Friday’s update).

· 73% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.72 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 1,976 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 111 patients hospitalized (4 more than Friday’s update)

· 38.24 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 1,265 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 40.4 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 239 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29.23 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 295 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.61 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 20 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.75 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 157 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.64 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 210 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 33.17 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 143 active cases among inmates.

· 10 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

