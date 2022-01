Longville, LA (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has announced a boil advisory for parts of Longville.

The following areas are affected, according to the district:

Residents between 272 and 1180 Longville Church Rd.

Residents between 1590 and 1747 S.A. Cooley Rd.

All residents on Rigmaiden Lane and Butch Leeds Road

