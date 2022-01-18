15-year-old student accused of making shooting threat, authorities say

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old student has been accused of making a shooting threat, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 9 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified in reference to a threat of a possible shooting occurring at Sulphur High School, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

During the initial investigation, deputies were advised an unknown individual made a phone call to another student, stating a shooting would occur at the school the following day, according to Vincent.

During the investigation, a 15-year-old boy contacted CPSO and advised he was responsible for making the phone call, Vincent said.

He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and is accused of terrorizing, according to Vincent.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.