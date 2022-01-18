50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

15-year-old student accused of making shooting threat, authorities say

The student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and is accused of...
The student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and is accused of terrorizing, according to Vincent.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old student has been accused of making a shooting threat, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 9 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified in reference to a threat of a possible shooting occurring at Sulphur High School, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

During the initial investigation, deputies were advised an unknown individual made a phone call to another student, stating a shooting would occur at the school the following day, according to Vincent. 

During the investigation, a 15-year-old boy contacted CPSO and advised he was responsible for making the phone call, Vincent said. 

He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and is accused of terrorizing, according to Vincent.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

During the course of the investigation, the Lafayette Police Narcotics Unit recovered...
Lafayette police: Approximately $1.3 million in narcotics recovered
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Next cold front arrives late Wednesday. Cold and miserable later this week…
Police: BRFD investigator shoots naked man during attempted break-in
Police: BRFD investigator shoots naked man during attempted break-in
Boil advisory issued for parts of Longville