MLK celebrations roll through the weekend in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the nation rallies together to mark Martin Luther King Junior celebrations, some of King’s family members are spending the holiday rallying for voting rights. King’s family has asked for no celebration unless federal lawmakers pass voting rights legislation. Due to cancellations in recent years, the day of awareness goes on.

“Due to COVID and everything, we wanted the safety of everyone,” MLK Coalition Executive Director Roxie Smith said. “So this year, we have extended it a little further. Next year will be even better.”

It’s a jam packed weekend full of celebrations in tons of cities as well as Southwest Louisiana.

“We’ve had a great weekend,” Smith said. “We started with our health fair after that we had our meet and greet brunch on Friday and Saturday.”

The pinnacle is the parade rolling through downtown Lake Charles on Monday.

“Martin Luther King had a dream and today I’m living the dream,” MLK committee member Ellaweena Woods said. “He wanted everyone to be equal and today we have arrived somewhat and we can all fellowship together and be together and be one.”

The parade will roll out at 11 a.m. from the Lake Charles Civic Center to Broad Street to Enterprise through Lakeshore Drive and then back to the Civic Center.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.