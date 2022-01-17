50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

MLK celebrations roll through the weekend in Lake Charles

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the nation rallies together to mark Martin Luther King Junior celebrations, some of King’s family members are spending the holiday rallying for voting rights. King’s family has asked for no celebration unless federal lawmakers pass voting rights legislation. Due to cancellations in recent years, the day of awareness goes on.

“Due to COVID and everything, we wanted the safety of everyone,” MLK Coalition Executive Director Roxie Smith said. “So this year, we have extended it a little further. Next year will be even better.”

It’s a jam packed weekend full of celebrations in tons of cities as well as Southwest Louisiana.

“We’ve had a great weekend,” Smith said. “We started with our health fair after that we had our meet and greet brunch on Friday and Saturday.”

The pinnacle is the parade rolling through downtown Lake Charles on Monday.

“Martin Luther King had a dream and today I’m living the dream,” MLK committee member Ellaweena Woods said. “He wanted everyone to be equal and today we have arrived somewhat and we can all fellowship together and be together and be one.”

The parade will roll out at 11 a.m. from the Lake Charles Civic Center to Broad Street to Enterprise through Lakeshore Drive and then back to the Civic Center.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

The chance for frost remains high this evening
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost likely tonight, slowly warming throughout the week
MLK celebrations roll through the weekend in Lake Charles
MLK celebrations roll through the weekend in Lake Charles
This hearse, shown here at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge, carried the late civil...
Hearse used to carry Martin Luther King Jr.’s body in Memphis being shown at LaTech, NSU
McNeese Basketball hits the court of the Legacy Center Saturday, playing on the fresh hardwood...
McNeese Legacy Center reopens