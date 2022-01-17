50/50 Thursdays
LSU CB Dwight McGlothern heads to SEC West rival

LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern (2)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NCAA Transfer Portal has been both good and bad for the LSU Tigers this off-season. The good is LSU has added nine players through the portal, with five players on the defensive side. As for the bad, LSU has lost 11 players to the portal, with four players headed to SEC West rivals. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern is the latest to make such a move. He made his announcement on Sunday, Jan. 16, via Twitter.

McGlothern entered the portal in early January and finished the season with 32 total tackles, 26 solo, two tackles-for-loss, an interception, five pass breakups, a forced fumble in 10 games played.

Below is a full list of players who have transferred from LSU and their new school.

  • QB - Max Johnson, Texas A&M
  • CB - Eli Ricks, Alabama
  • WR - Alex Adams, Akron
  • WR - Trey Palmer, Nebraska
  • DE - Landon Jackson, Arkansas
  • CB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
  • DL - Eric Taylor, Undecided
  • WR - Koy Moore, Undecided
  • LB - Navonteque Strong, Undecided
  • DB - Nate Harris, Undecided

