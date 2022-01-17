LSU CB Dwight McGlothern heads to SEC West rival

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NCAA Transfer Portal has been both good and bad for the LSU Tigers this off-season. The good is LSU has added nine players through the portal, with five players on the defensive side. As for the bad, LSU has lost 11 players to the portal, with four players headed to SEC West rivals. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern is the latest to make such a move. He made his announcement on Sunday, Jan. 16, via Twitter.

COMMITTED — Dwight McGlothern Jr (@nudiemcglothern) January 17, 2022

McGlothern entered the portal in early January and finished the season with 32 total tackles, 26 solo, two tackles-for-loss, an interception, five pass breakups, a forced fumble in 10 games played.

Below is a full list of players who have transferred from LSU and their new school.

QB - Max Johnson, Texas A&M

CB - Eli Ricks, Alabama

WR - Alex Adams, Akron

WR - Trey Palmer, Nebraska

DE - Landon Jackson, Arkansas

CB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DL - Eric Taylor, Undecided

WR - Koy Moore, Undecided

LB - Navonteque Strong, Undecided

DB - Nate Harris, Undecided

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.