50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU adds Virginia LB West Weeks through transfer portal

Virginia inside linebacker West Weeks (33) knocks Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) down...
Virginia inside linebacker West Weeks (33) knocks Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) down as Pickett threw a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers continue to work the NCAA Transfer Portal to fill needs on their roster for the upcoming season, as Virginia Cavalier linebacker West Weeks announced his commitment via Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Weeks played in eight games last season for the Cavaliers as a freshman, finishing with 31 total tackles, 15 solo, a tackle-for-loss, a sack, and five passes defended. His season-high in tackles came against Pittsburgh as he finished with eight total tackles and three passes defended.

RELATED STORIES:

The former Virginia linebacker was rated as a three-star athlete coming out of Watkinsville, Georgia, rated as the No. 54 overall prospect in the state for the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. He held offers from Colorado, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina among others.

RELATED STORIES:

Weeks becomes the eighth player to join the Tigers through the transfer portal and fourth player defensive player.

RELATED: LSU CB Dwight McGlothern enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Below is a list of players who are transferring to LSU and their previous school:

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
  • LB - West Weeks, Virginia

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
Brian Kelly will spend this offseason getting his roster numbers up.
LSU focused on restocking their football roster
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022
Jennings’ Travis Etienne and LCCP’s TreVonte’ Citizen are both four-star ranked running backs...
SWLA four-star running backs hint at possible college backfield tandem
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2022 athletes sign letters of intent