LSU adds Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett

Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett watches his punt during the first half of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett watches his punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Kelly has added his first Notre Dame player through the NCAA Transfer Portal in punter Jay Bramblett. Bramblett announced the decision via Twitter on Monday, Jan. 17.

On 51 punts last season, Bramblett averaged 44.1 yards per punt with a long of 72 yards against Wisconsin, 31.4% of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

During his three seasons at Notre Dame, Bramblett has a career average of 41.9 yards per punt, with 29.3% downed inside the 20-yardline on 157 punts.

The Tigers currently have one punter on the roster in Peyton Todd who was part of the 2021 recruiting class.

Bramblett becomes the 10th player added this off-season through the transfer portal.

Below is a complete list and previous schools.

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
  • LB - West Weeks, Virginia
  • DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State
  • P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame

