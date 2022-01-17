First Alert Forecast: Warming up for now, but another cold spell is just around the corner

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We started off rather chilly Monday with lows at or below freezing, but with sunshine we warmed up nicely through the day. Tonight will be another cool night with lows in the mid to upper 30s except at the coast where lows will remain in the 40s.

Tuesday will be a nice day with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The humidity will gradually increase as winds become southerly. There will be no chance of rain even into the evening.

The next cold front will move through late Wednesday and this will bring a chance of scattered showers. Ahead of the front we will climb into the mid 70s for afternoon highs. Rain will likely begin around sunset and continue into the overnight hours.

It will turn significantly colder on Thursday with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. But with cloudy conditions sticking around and strong winds it will remain cold throughout the day with highs only reaching the upper 40s.

We will likely remain cloudy on Friday and quite chilly too with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 40s. Saturday will be the same as Friday, so expect the cold weather to stick around.

The computer models continue to struggle with the forecast this weekend into early next week, and they keep flip-flopping on timing and strength and what impacts that means to our weather. No doubt we will have cold weather, but the question is more on what we may see precipitation wise and even the type. Models always struggle with those details more than a day or two out in time. Which is why it is pointless to talk about any winter precipitation this far out in time. If there is more of a trend later this week I’ll let you know; but for now just plan on a cold weekend!

Looking ahead toward next week we will begin a warming trend that likely continues through the week. But even on that the models are back and forth on, so significant changes are possible with time.

