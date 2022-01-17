FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and sunny MLK Day, then warmer through Wednesday

Monday Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cold temperatures to start the morning will carry over from our chilly weekend as most areas start out at or near freezing at sunrise. You’ll likely wake up a bit of frost on the ground this morning, but bright sunshine will help temperatures rebound back into the lower 60s by afternoon under sunny skies throughout the entire day. Winds will be lighter as well, making for better outdoor working conditions. We’ll begin a warming trend that will continue through Wednesday as temperatures begin to warm up closer to 70 by tomorrow and into the middle 70s on Wednesday.

Evening Forecast (KPLC)

Jackets and coats will be needed again tonight with temperatures dropping quickly back into the 50s by sunset and continue to fall into the 30s and 40s overnight. The coldest spots in our northern parishes drop into the middle 30s, while areas closer to I-10 will see lows closer to 40 overnight. Tuesday will certainly feel a little less like winter throughout the day as another day of bright sunshine and winds turning back onshore send highs back up to around 70 by afternoon. Onshore winds will keep much milder temperatures in place Tuesday night with lows in the middle to upper 50s with highs on Wednesday topping out in the middle 70s. Wednesday brings the arrival of our next cold front so expect winter temperatures to quickly return by Thursday.

Afternoon/evening rain and storms (KPLC)

A line of rain and thunderstorms will accompany this arrival of our Wednesday cold front with the best chances arriving later in the afternoon and through the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has SW Louisiana highlighted with a marginal risk of severe weather, with damaging winds along the line of storms being the primary threat, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out in the strongest storms. Rain pushes overnight as a blustery and colder Thursday as temperatures remain stuck in the 40s all day with wind chills in the 30s.

What we're tracking (KPLC)

The pattern looks to remain unsettled behind the front with the possibility of a few showers Thursday night into Friday as an upper-level disturbance moves across the state. There are still questions in place regarding these additional shower chances as drier air behind the front could significantly limit the precipitation potential. Nonetheless, it’s something we’ll keep an eye on with trends in the models over the next few days regarding any threat of winter precipitation Thursday and Friday.

10-Day Forecast (KPLC)

We stay deep in the cold air through the start of the weekend with lows in the 20s Saturday morning and highs in the 40s. While Sunday looks to be slightly milder, the overall longer range pattern favors cool temperatures through much of next week as well with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. More showers are expected by next Tuesday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.