CPSO warns local residents of a scam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warning from the sheriff about another scam in Calcasieu parish. It’s already caused one victim to lose $1,500.

Phone calls from strange numbers, emails out of the blue, and this time- a letter in the mail. Scammers are working all angles in hopes getting your money.

Law enforcement reminding residents again not to get caught up in scams, and giving advice on how to ensure you aren’t the next victim.

This scam in particular- $1,500 one victim will likely never get back.

“By the time you realize the check’s no good, you’re out that money and you bought the gift cards with your money and sent it on it’s way to these people,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Investigators say a victim received a letter saying they had been selected to complete a “secret survey assignment,” with instructions to buy $1,500 worth of gift cards.

“Big, huge red flag is gift cards,” said Mancuso.

The letter instructed them to take photos of the gift cards and email them to the sender. But- it was all a scam.

“Anytime somebody’s asking you to do something that just doesn’t seem right, like paying with gift cards and things, I want your antenna to go up,” said Mancuso.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says if the offer seems to good to be true, it likely is.

“Anytime somebody wants you to funnel money from one area to another promising you more money for doing it, then you should know there’s gonna be a problem,” said Mancuso.

He adds how important it is to verify the legitimacy of the businesses before you end up a victim.

“People that are in legitimate businesses are not gonna ask you to do some of the things that these scammers ask you to do,” said Mancuso.

The law enforcement is notified of scams like these far too often.

“There’s many more out there, each day we feel like we’re dealing with some type of new creative idea they have to try to get people to give money,” said Mancuso.

Though they’ve seen many scams, and gotten reports from numerous victims, Mancuso says they’ve only caught a few scammers.

“It is not easy to catch these people. We have made a couple of arrests but in the big picture, not enough compared to what’s happened,” said Mancuso.

If you feel you have been a victim of this one or another scam, call the police or sheriff’s office in your area.

