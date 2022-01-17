Authorities asking for public’s assistance investigating Elton shooting

Elton, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance regarding a December shooting in Elton on Second St., according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey says the shooting occurred around midnight the morning of Dec. 17, 2021.

During the incident, authorities say a female victim was shot twice. She was later transported to a Lafayette hospital for treatment.

The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might have information on the incident to call them at 337-821-2100.

