50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU expected to hire UGA’s Cortez Hankton as WR coach

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football coaching staff is complete for Brian Kelly in his first year in Baton Rouge as the Tigers are expected to hire Georgia’s Cortez Hankton as their next receivers coach according to The Athletic’s Brody Miller and On3Sports Matt Zenitz.

Hankton, a New Orleans native has spent the last four seasons with the Bulldogs as their receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Hankton played his high school football at St. Aug and then played collegiately at Texas Southern.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
Brian Kelly will spend this offseason getting his roster numbers up.
LSU focused on restocking their football roster
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022
Jennings’ Travis Etienne and LCCP’s TreVonte’ Citizen are both four-star ranked running backs...
SWLA four-star running backs hint at possible college backfield tandem
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2022 athletes sign letters of intent