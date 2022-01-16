FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost likely tonight, slowly warming throughout the week

Temperatures fall quickly through the evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunshine has returned this afternoon and that has helped to warm us up after a frigid start this morning with many locations falling back into the lower 30′s this morning. With the help of the sunshine highs today managed to climb back into the lower to middle 50′s and this is just the start of a warming trend that will occur throughout the upcoming week. High pressure will keep us dry, but we will also be watching several fronts in the forecast over the next 7 days or so.

The chance for frost remains high this evening (KPLC)

For this evening expect mostly clear skies to remain in the forecast, but if you plan on heading out make sure to grab the heavier jacket or coat as temperatures fall quickly through the evening. While we are currently sitting in the middle 50′s, but expect those to fall through the evening back into the lower 40′s as dry air continues to remain in place with our northerly winds. For those who have sensitive plants as well as pets you’ll want to bring those indoors as temperatures fall close to freezing if not just below by sunrise on Monday morning. Thankfully warmer weather makes a return for Monday afternoon as mostly clear skies remain in place with high pressure continuing to build in overhead and slowly moving to the east. While dew points are going to slowly rise with a more easterly wind, but it won’t be too noticeable as it will be a slow rise. Any outdoor plans will be just fine as rain won’t be an issue and highs climb back into the lower 60′s and if we can manage all sunshine some areas especially inland could reach the middle 60′s.

Plenty of sunshine to start the week before rain chances return by Wednesday (KPLC)

High pressure will begin to slide more eastward with time and that will allow for moisture to return as well and eventually will mean higher rain chances by the middle of the week. Our temperatures will continue to warm through Tuesday as many locations are reaching the upper 60′s close to 70 and if you are a fan of the warmer weather even better news arrives for Wednesday as highs reach the middle 70′s. Sunshine will be our dominant weather maker as we head into Tuesday and even the first half of Wednesday before clouds begin to build for the second half of the day as a cold front begins to approach the region. Current modeling brings showers and even a few storms to the area for Wednesday night and Thursday morning before cooler weather returns once more. Highs go from the middle 70′s on Thursday back into the lower 50′s on Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on just how cold the temperatures fall, but it is possible that we could see a more prolonged stretch of cooler weather ahead.

Showers and storms make a return as we head towards Wednesday evening (KPLC)

Taking a quick look at the long range forecast, high temperatures stay in the middle to upper 40′s for Friday and Saturday and then slowly warming into the middle 50′s by next weekend and into early next week. Of course all of this will depend on how strong the cold front is and all of that will come into play as we get closer in time, but for now expect a beautiful few days ahead. Keep the plants and pets safe tonight with the potential for frost likely for many areas north of I-10, then we can settle into a slightly warmer pattern by mid-week.

Our 6-10 temperature outlook is trending colder (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

