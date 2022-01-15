50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Pence family bunny Marlon Bundo dies

The Pence family and pet Marlon Bundo. The rabbit died on Saturday, according to a social media...
The Pence family and pet Marlon Bundo. The rabbit died on Saturday, according to a social media post by Pence's daughter.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marlon Bundo, the beloved pet rabbit of former Vice President Mike Pence’s family, has died.

Charlotte Pence, the vice president’s daughter, made the announcement on Instagram Saturday, writing, “Rest in sweet peace, little bunny.”

The Pence family pet made the unusual journey from Craigslist to the Naval Observatory, inspiring multiple children’s books.

The books were written by Charlotte Pence, the vice president’s daughter and illustrated by second lady Karen Pence.

All proceeds went to charity, and there was also even a parody book by John Oliver that also became a hit.

Pundits nicknamed the rabbit “BOTUS” for Bunny of the United States.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

A tractor sits in front of a pile of salt used to create a brine that will help clear road of...
Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice
Troy Rebarchek from Independence sets two tangled bucks free
WATCH: Man cuts antlers, sets tangled bucks free in viral video
The South is facing a winter storm.
Severe winter storm affecting 65M+ Americans
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Ranting man apparently takes hostages at Texas synagogue