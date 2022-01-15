50/50 Thursdays
Newcomer Jalon White sets two school records at indoor opener

McNeese Cowboy transfer sprinter Jalon White burned up the track in making his McNeese debut at...
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – McNeese Cowboy transfer sprinter Jalon White burned up the track in making his McNeese debut at the Texas A&M Ted Nelson Invitational to kick-off the indoor track and field season as the 400-meter 2021 Division II National Champion transfer from Quincy University set a new McNeese school record in his event while running the anchor leg of the 4x400-relay to help the Cowboys breeze to a second school mark on the day.

A Toronto, Canada native, White burned up the track with a 47.05 time to finish first in the 400-meters, breaking the old school record of 47.69 that was set in 2020 while also setting a new meet record by breaking the old mark of 45.17 set in 2015. Later in the meet, he ran a time of 45.40 as the anchor of the 4x400-relay team to help his team capture another school record, breaking the old mark of 3:15.43 set in 2019.

In all, the Cowboys and Cowgirls combined for seven first-place finishes and 16 marks in the top three. In addition to White’s win in the 400, Cowgirl returning pole vaulter Maja Gebauer captured first place in her event with a mark of 12-2 ½ while jumpers Dreunna Washington and Morgan Talley finished 1-2 in the long jump. Washington finished first in the 200-meters. Cowgirl distance runner Sorcha Moloney won the mile race with a time of 5:13.83, Clemson transfer thrower Janell Fullerton won the women’s shot put, freshman thrower Tyler Challis finished first in the men’s weight throw

Challis’ first-place throw of 54-5 ½ in the weight even was just four feet off the school mark. Newcomer sprinter Zac Martin, a transfer from the University of Oklahoma, placed fourth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.91 after clocking a personal record mark of 6.87 in the prelims.

Washington was a double-winner for the Cowgirls, taking first place in the long jump with a leap of 18-10 ½ and then later in the day in the 200-meters with an indoor PR time of 24.65. Also in the long jump, Talley recorded an indoor PR with a mark of 18-8 ¾ to finish second behind Washington.

Fullerton, a Clemson transfer competing in her first meet with the Cowgirls, ran away with the shot put title with a throw of 49-7, four feet longer than the second place finisher.

Cowboy freshman middle-distance runner Filippo Squassina made his collegiate debut by placing third in the 800-meters with a time of 1:56.53 and returning freshman Kameron Aime finished fourth in the pole vault with a clearing of 14-10.

Cowgirl junior jumper Malaiya Jedkins finished second in the triple with a leap of 40-4, the second-farthest jump in her career.

Cowgirl Results:

60m – 17, Malaiya Jedkins 8.04; 19, Makayla Heath 8.14; 23, MiKayla Wright 8.23.

60mH – 6, Morgan Talley 9.02 (9.13 prelims); 10, Reagan West 9.24; 17, Kinnady Hawkins 9.42.

200m – 1, Dreunna Washington 24.65 (PR); 14, Kayla Harrison 26.14; 17, Makayla Heath 26.50

400m – 14, Jordan Carter 1:00.01.

800m – 3, Kayla Warner 2:20.35; 10, Shania Anthony 2:30.11.

3000m – 2, Pamela Kosgei 10:35.41; 3, Aurelia Jepkorir 10:38.44; 7, Ciara Gilroy 10:50.66

1 Mile – 1, Sorcha Moloney 5:13.83; 12, Alissa Lander 5:32.43.

Long Jump – 1, Dreunna Washington 18-10 ½; 2, Morgan Talley 18-8 ¾ (Indoor PR).

Triple Jump – 2, Malaiya Jedkins 40-4.

High Jump – 10, Zur’Najah Poullard 5-0 ¼.

Shot Put – 1, Janell Fullerton 49-7; 16, Ashari Jones 38-9 ¾.

Weight Throw – 6, Mariah Lee 46-5 ½.

Pole Vault – 1, Maja Gebauer 12-2 ½ (McNeese Indoor PR).

DMR – 3, 12:50.83

Cowboy Results:

60m – 4, Zac Martin 6.91 (6.87 prelims, PR; 8, Joshua Raphael 7.16 (7.00 prelims); 17, Caleb Frank 7.19.

60mH – 8, Ronnie Jackson 8.34 (8.31 prelims).

200m – 11, Samuel Gray 22.29; 18, Zach Martin 22.78

400m – 1, Jalon White 47.05 (Meet and School Record; 47.15 in 2015; Indoor PR; 5, Terrill Banks 48.66; 16, Ondray Miles 50.25.

800m – 3, Filippo Squassina 1:56.53.

1 Mile – 8, James Hyland 4:25.90; 10, Evans Kemboi 4:28.82; 13, Elias Loriposia 4:30.92

High Jump – 5, Patrick Boudreaux 6-2 14; 8, Ronnie Jackson 6-2 ¼.

Shot Put – 11, Tyler challis 40-5; 14, Marcus Francis 38-9 ¾.

Weight Throw – 1, Tyler Challis 54-5 ½, Fr; 9, Hunter Longino 45-8 ½.

Pole Vault – 4, Kameron Aime 14-10.

DMR – 3, 10:07.94.

4x400 Relay – 2, 3:13.29 (school record).Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

