Newcomer Jalon White sets two school records at indoor opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – McNeese Cowboy transfer sprinter Jalon White burned up the track in making his McNeese debut at the Texas A&M Ted Nelson Invitational to kick-off the indoor track and field season as the 400-meter 2021 Division II National Champion transfer from Quincy University set a new McNeese school record in his event while running the anchor leg of the 4x400-relay to help the Cowboys breeze to a second school mark on the day.

A Toronto, Canada native, White burned up the track with a 47.05 time to finish first in the 400-meters, breaking the old school record of 47.69 that was set in 2020 while also setting a new meet record by breaking the old mark of 45.17 set in 2015. Later in the meet, he ran a time of 45.40 as the anchor of the 4x400-relay team to help his team capture another school record, breaking the old mark of 3:15.43 set in 2019.

In all, the Cowboys and Cowgirls combined for seven first-place finishes and 16 marks in the top three. In addition to White’s win in the 400, Cowgirl returning pole vaulter Maja Gebauer captured first place in her event with a mark of 12-2 ½ while jumpers Dreunna Washington and Morgan Talley finished 1-2 in the long jump. Washington finished first in the 200-meters. Cowgirl distance runner Sorcha Moloney won the mile race with a time of 5:13.83, Clemson transfer thrower Janell Fullerton won the women’s shot put, freshman thrower Tyler Challis finished first in the men’s weight throw

Challis’ first-place throw of 54-5 ½ in the weight even was just four feet off the school mark. Newcomer sprinter Zac Martin, a transfer from the University of Oklahoma, placed fourth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.91 after clocking a personal record mark of 6.87 in the prelims.

Washington was a double-winner for the Cowgirls, taking first place in the long jump with a leap of 18-10 ½ and then later in the day in the 200-meters with an indoor PR time of 24.65. Also in the long jump, Talley recorded an indoor PR with a mark of 18-8 ¾ to finish second behind Washington.

Fullerton, a Clemson transfer competing in her first meet with the Cowgirls, ran away with the shot put title with a throw of 49-7, four feet longer than the second place finisher.

Cowboy freshman middle-distance runner Filippo Squassina made his collegiate debut by placing third in the 800-meters with a time of 1:56.53 and returning freshman Kameron Aime finished fourth in the pole vault with a clearing of 14-10.

Cowgirl junior jumper Malaiya Jedkins finished second in the triple with a leap of 40-4, the second-farthest jump in her career.

Cowgirl Results:

60m – 17, Malaiya Jedkins 8.04; 19, Makayla Heath 8.14; 23, MiKayla Wright 8.23.

60mH – 6, Morgan Talley 9.02 (9.13 prelims); 10, Reagan West 9.24; 17, Kinnady Hawkins 9.42.

200m – 1, Dreunna Washington 24.65 (PR); 14, Kayla Harrison 26.14; 17, Makayla Heath 26.50

400m – 14, Jordan Carter 1:00.01.

800m – 3, Kayla Warner 2:20.35; 10, Shania Anthony 2:30.11.

3000m – 2, Pamela Kosgei 10:35.41; 3, Aurelia Jepkorir 10:38.44; 7, Ciara Gilroy 10:50.66

1 Mile – 1, Sorcha Moloney 5:13.83; 12, Alissa Lander 5:32.43.

Long Jump – 1, Dreunna Washington 18-10 ½; 2, Morgan Talley 18-8 ¾ (Indoor PR).

Triple Jump – 2, Malaiya Jedkins 40-4.

High Jump – 10, Zur’Najah Poullard 5-0 ¼.

Shot Put – 1, Janell Fullerton 49-7; 16, Ashari Jones 38-9 ¾.

Weight Throw – 6, Mariah Lee 46-5 ½.

Pole Vault – 1, Maja Gebauer 12-2 ½ (McNeese Indoor PR).

DMR – 3, 12:50.83

Cowboy Results:

60m – 4, Zac Martin 6.91 (6.87 prelims, PR; 8, Joshua Raphael 7.16 (7.00 prelims); 17, Caleb Frank 7.19.

60mH – 8, Ronnie Jackson 8.34 (8.31 prelims).

200m – 11, Samuel Gray 22.29; 18, Zach Martin 22.78

400m – 1, Jalon White 47.05 (Meet and School Record; 47.15 in 2015; Indoor PR; 5, Terrill Banks 48.66; 16, Ondray Miles 50.25.

800m – 3, Filippo Squassina 1:56.53.

1 Mile – 8, James Hyland 4:25.90; 10, Evans Kemboi 4:28.82; 13, Elias Loriposia 4:30.92

High Jump – 5, Patrick Boudreaux 6-2 14; 8, Ronnie Jackson 6-2 ¼.

Shot Put – 11, Tyler challis 40-5; 14, Marcus Francis 38-9 ¾.

Weight Throw – 1, Tyler Challis 54-5 ½, Fr; 9, Hunter Longino 45-8 ½.

Pole Vault – 4, Kameron Aime 14-10.

DMR – 3, 10:07.94.

4x400 Relay – 2, 3:13.29 (school record).