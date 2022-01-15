Jeff Davis schools adapt to staffing shortages amid COVID surge

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Many local schools are taking a hit during this latest COVID surge, some even having to cancel class, while other schools are wearing thin trying to keep buses rolling and kids in class.

School closures have happened in Calcasieu and Allen parishes, and with COVID looming over neighboring districts like Jefferson Davis, superintendent Kirk Credeur said all staff is pitching in to keep school in session. In Jeff Davis Parish, it hasn’t come down to closing schools or canceling classes but that doesn’t mean they are without challenges.

“We’re running really short on staff that are getting exposed and having to be quarantined, students that are out - we’re basically shifting individuals and my workers to all kinds of different things,” Credeur said.

Credeur said everyday comes with its own COVID-19 challenges but many are stepping up to help fill gaps and adapt when problems arise.

“I have supervisors right now that are filling-in in classrooms as substitute teachers, that are driving buses, that are working and helping out at schools. We’re stopping by schools that when administrators are out and sick,” Credeur said. “We’re stopping by schools and we’re spending time there to make sure the administrative component continues because we’re doing everything we can to continue school.

The district’s ultimate goal is to continue to provide in-person learning while staying up-to-date and following the proper COVID protocols.

“I am dedicated to make sure that we’re doing everything that we possibly can do to make sure that we continue instruction as much as possible,” Credeur said.

As of now, there are no plans for any Jeff Davis Parish schools to close due to COVID, though there will be no school Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

