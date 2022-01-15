Jan. 14 #SWLApreps round-up
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A lot of high school action tonight on the hard wood and the soccer field. Some district match ups we saw tonight were the St. Louis Lady Saints downing the Lady Trailblazers of LCCP to stay unbeaten in district play. Kinder picked up their second district win after beating Oakdale.
On the soccer front, the Sulphur Golden Tors picked up a 2-1 victory over Southside and the Barbe Buccaneers defeated Acadiana 3-2. Below are the final scores from tonight’s basketball games.
BOYS:
LCA 62 Tigers 49
Barbe 57, Sulphur 49
Iowa 68, Plaquemine 60
Opelousas 55, LCCP 41
LCA 62, Lake Arthur 49
Singer 63, Pitkin 58
GIRLS:
St. Louis 76, LCCP 16
Barbe 51, Sulphur 29
Hicks 57, Evans 56
Plainview 53, East Beauregard 39
Elizabeth 72, Reeves 49
Kinder 65, Oakdale 48
Lake Arthur 63, LCA 55
SOCCER Finals:
(B) Barbe 3, Acadiana 2
(B) Sulphur 2, Southside 1
(G) Sulphur 1, Southside 1 (Tie)
