Jan. 14 #SWLApreps round-up

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A lot of high school action tonight on the hard wood and the soccer field. Some district match ups we saw tonight were the St. Louis Lady Saints downing the Lady Trailblazers of LCCP to stay unbeaten in district play. Kinder picked up their second district win after beating Oakdale.

On the soccer front, the Sulphur Golden Tors picked up a 2-1 victory over Southside and the Barbe Buccaneers defeated Acadiana 3-2. Below are the final scores from tonight’s basketball games.

BOYS:

LCA 62 Tigers 49

Barbe 57, Sulphur 49

Iowa 68, Plaquemine 60

Opelousas 55, LCCP 41

LCA 62, Lake Arthur 49

Singer 63, Pitkin 58

GIRLS:

St. Louis 76, LCCP 16

Barbe 51, Sulphur 29

Hicks 57, Evans 56

Plainview 53, East Beauregard 39

Elizabeth 72, Reeves 49

Kinder 65, Oakdale 48

Lake Arthur 63, LCA 55

SOCCER Finals:

(B) Barbe 3, Acadiana 2

(B) Sulphur 2, Southside 1

(G) Sulphur 1, Southside 1 (Tie)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.