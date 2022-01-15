First Alert Forecast: Strong cold front arrives Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday was another nice day with clear skies and warm temperatures with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be warmer with lows in the low to mid 50s.

The next cold front will move through Saturday and it will bring another round of cooler temperatures for the next several days. Some scattered showers are possible ahead of the front, the chance of rain is 30%. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the 50s in the morning and highs will top out near 60 by around noon. By the afternoon temperatures will drop quickly with most areas in the 40s by sunset or shortly after.

It will become very windy late Saturday into Sunday with gusts upwards of 30 mph likely. And that wind will make it feel colder with wind chills in the 20s Sunday morning. And there has been some social media buzz about snow, but there is NO chance of that occurring here in Southwest Louisiana. Areas of northern Louisiana could see a dusting, and areas east of here could see a few flurries. However areas well northeast of here could see significant snow, such as Tennessee, northern Mississippi, northern Alabama; if you have travel plans in or near those areas please keep an eye on the weather.

Sunday through Tuesday will be well below normal with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s to low 60s. A warming trend will begin by the middle of next week with highs back to near 70 by the end of the week.

The next cold front will arrive Wednesday into Thursday and this will bring a chance of rain to our area. Temperatures will drop behind this for Thursday and remain cool through the weekend. The long-range models are even trying to show a chance of winter precipitation in our vicinity late next week. Obviously this is a long way out in time and very much subject to change. We will continue to monitor the forecast and keep you updated.

