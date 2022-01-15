FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder air rushing in, sunshine returns for Sunday

Breezy conditions persist through the evening hours (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our cold front has worked its way into the region this morning and our temperatures are on the way down as winds have returned to the northerly direction bringing colder and drier air in. Through the evening we’ll continue to see our temperatures drop and it will be cold as you wake up on Sunday morning, but the good news is that sunshine makes a return. We look to stay on the dry side to start much of next week and the cold weather we have now, will once again change and we return to above average temperatures.

Cold and windy night ahead (KPLC)

For this evening and tonight if you have any plans on heading out, you’ll want to grab the jacket as temperatures will continue to fall and the winds are a big factor as well. We have a Wind Advisory in place until midnight as gust are approaching 30-35 mph at times and that will make it feel even colder at times. Temperatures right now are sitting in the middle to upper 40′s north with a few lower 50′s still in the mix for areas to the south. Through the evening those will continue to fall and we can expect temperatures to be back into the lower 40′s through the early evening before we reach the middle to upper 30′s by early Sunday morning. One thing we will watch is the cloud cover that could move in through the overnight and keep us just a little warmer as the clouds act as an insulating blanket. The frost potential for tonight looks to remain on the lower end as winds and clouds prevent a big dew and help to keep us a touch warmer. For Sunday we do see sunshine returning but highs will be much cooler as many locations stay in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with winds staying in the 15-25 mph range.

Highs much cooler for Sunday with many in the lower 50's (KPLC)

High pressure will remain our friend as we move into the start of next week as temperatures will slowly begin to warm over time, but for those with sensitive plants and pets we will have to watch for frost and freeze going Sunday night and Monday morning. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the lower to middle 30′s and then warm pretty quickly into the afternoon thanks to sunshine. Highs rebound nicely into the lower 60′s for Monday and then middle to upper 60′s for Tuesday before we reach the middle 70′s by Wednesday. Models have been back and forth on a system for the middle of the week and and looking at the latest guidance today it looks like rain will be less of a factor and we could be dealing with a bigger cool down once again. Something that we will of course keep an eye on as we get closer in time, but get ready to enjoy plenty of sunshine.

We continue the roller-coaster ride in temperatures over the next few days (KPLC)

Taking a quick glance at the long range forecast the temperatures trend downward for late week as highs fall back into the upper 40′s to near 50 through next weekend. We look to stay dry though, which is always a nice, but the downside is the cooler weather doesn’t last and we keep going back and forth to warmer weather. For now make sure to keep the heavier coats handy as we have a few cold mornings ahead before warmer weather makes a return for the middle of next week.

Another front looks likely for late next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

