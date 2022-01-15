50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Police Jurors participate in strategic planning meeting

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rome wasn’t built in a day, nor will all the struggles in Calcasieu Parish be resolved quickly.

But Calcasieu police jurors spent from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. working on strategic planning for the future.

In the wake of so many disasters, there are many problems for Calcasieu Police Jurors to tackle.

Sewer infrastructure, drainage improvements, housing, economic development and hardening existing facilities to make them more storm resistant. Those are some of the needs discussed as jurors worked on strategic planning. Disaster recovery remains a top priority going forward.

Police Jury President Tony Stelly says they are working hard to make the best of their resources.

“When you need government funding it takes a long time to get it. One thing about our staff is we are staying on top of this. We’re trying to acquire all the funds we can. The funds that have been allocated are going to be used for infrastructure: water, sewer, which is going to impact the entire parish,” said Stelly.

And drainage improvements underway now are expected to help the parish drainage system operate much better.

“It’s a slow process but people have to understand we are on top of it. It’s not something you can get done right away, but rest assured this parish is working diligently on it every day,” he said.

Police Jury Vice President Anthony Bartie hopes they can make significant improvements in drainage.

“Every time there’s a major rain people start getting stressed out about is it going to affect their property and things of that nature. So, I’m hoping within these next three years we can, we’re having major work done on the laterals now,” he said.

Planning consultant Emergent Method will take the feedback from jurors and weave it into an updated plan expected to be finalized in March.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

