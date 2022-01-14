50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

WR Kyren Lacy commits to LSU, second UL-Lafayette transfer

Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) scores a touchdown against Louisiana-Monroe...
Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) scores a touchdown against Louisiana-Monroe safety Jordyn Riley (20) in the first half an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another day and another player has announced his decision to transfer to LSU. This time it’s UL-Lafayette wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who announced his decision via Twitter on Friday, Jan. 14.

Lacy, is the second Ragin Cajun to announce his transfer to LSU joining defensive back Mekhi Garner who announced earlier in the week on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Lacy is the fifth player to transfer to LSU this week and makes it number overall for the Tigers.

RELATED: Penn State RB Noah Cain, La. native commits to LSU

The Thibodaux native played in three games last season and caught seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. During the 2020 season, Lacy caught 28 passes for 364 yards and four scores in 11 games played for the Cajuns.

RELATED: ‘I’m coming home’ Arkansas DB, La. native Greg Brooks commits to LSU

A product of Thibodaux High school was rated as a three-star prospect and No. 46 overall player in Louisiana for the class of 2020 according to 247Sports.

RELATED: LSU lands commitment from La. native, Arkansas safety Joe Foucha

LSU has lost five wide receivers to the NCAA Transfer Portal, with the latest being Amite Warrior Devonta Lee who announced he was entering the portal on Friday, Jan. 14.

RELATED: LSU adds UL-Lafayette DB Mekhi Garner

So far this off-season the Tigers have lost a total of 12 players to the portal.

RELATED: LSU CB Dwight McGlothern enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Below is a list of players who are transferring to LSU and their previous school:

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
Brian Kelly will spend this offseason getting his roster numbers up.
LSU focused on restocking their football roster
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022
Jennings’ Travis Etienne and LCCP’s TreVonte’ Citizen are both four-star ranked running backs...
SWLA four-star running backs hint at possible college backfield tandem
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2022 athletes sign letters of intent