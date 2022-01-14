SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 13, 2022.
Devin Dwight Chesson, 28, Singer: Careless operation; driver must be licensed; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; illegal carrying of weapons; contempt of court.
Alex Eduardo Almaraz, 25, San Antonio, TX: Out of state detainer.
Peter James White, 48, Lake Charles: Reckless operation; first offense DWI; obstruction of justice.
Dillan Michael Watkins, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larissa Nicole Breaux, 29, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Anthony Jerome Galmore, 19, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Bobby Jude Fontenot, 35, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.
Byron Julies Lejeune, 33, Egan: Second-degree rape; aggravated assault; strangulation, second-degree kidnapping; obstruction of justice, violation of protective orders; contempt of court.
Amanda Constance East, 39, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcal David Broussard, 55, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; registration plate improperly illuminated; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.