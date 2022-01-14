50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur man faces another count of video voyeurism

Steven Davis, 56, was arrested on one count of video voyeurism after a recording device was...
Steven Davis, 56, was arrested on one count of video voyeurism after a recording device was found in the women’s restroom of a local restaurant Tuesday, according to information from the Sulphur Police Department.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man faces another count of video voyeurism.

Steven Davis, 56, was arrested Tuesday after a video recording device was found in the women’s restroom of a local restaurant, according to information from the Sulphur Police Department.

A second count of video voyeurism was added Friday after detectives found that Davis also placed the recording device at another location, according to Sgt. Nicholas Johnson, with the Sulphur Police Department.

In neither case did the recording device capture anyone on video, Johnson said.

Davis’s total bond is now $130,000.

Johnson said he does not plan to release the name of the restaurant because Davis was not an employee there and it was the restaurant’s employees who noticed him acting strange, found him in the women’s bathroom and reported that to police.

