Sports Person of the Week - Bryce Wilson

Pearland, TX (KPLC) - Gymnastics is not a sport you see much of in Southwest Louisiana— at least not anymore with only three gyms remaining.

When her gym closed a few years ago, Lake Charles native Bryce Wilson relocated to the Houston area to continue her gymnastics career at the Pearland Elite Training Center.

“Bryce is an awesome kid,” said Nick Cedillo of the Pearland Elite Training Center. “She had a super tough time with the move here, and actually did well with the transition from Louisiana to here and then with no coaches and kind of a whole new life.”

While the transition was difficult for the level 10 gymnast, support from her circle fueled her success.

“Just knowing a lot of my friends and my family have put so much into it for me and just knowing everyone is behind me and lifting me up and telling me that I’m good,” admitted Wilson. “It just makes me want to keep going.”

But the move west wouldn’t be a permanent one.

The Junior Olympic vault national champion and 2021 Nastia Liukin Cup qualifier, earned a scholarship offer from her home-state school, LSU signing to be a part of the 2023 team.

“It’s just super cool because it has been my dream school ever since I was little and after going to all the meets and going to all the camps that I’m actually going to be a part of the team is surreal,” Wilson said. “It’s just going to mean a lot to me because I’m from Louisiana and to hear them say my hometown is Lake Charles, Louisiana, and to be able to claim that is super cool.”

While it was a dream school, it wasn’t always going to be the destination.

“It’s actually kind of funny when she came to us we had always said ‘Hey do you want to go to LSU?’ and she would say ‘Absolutely not, I don’t want to go back home.” said Cedillo. “I think once she got into high school and got a little bit older I think she was like okay, it looks like fun I think I can go back home and rep the purple and gold.”

While Bryce is excited for the opportunity now, her new team is welcoming her addition.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get Bryce on our team. She’s such a dynamic athlete, really just an amazing upside on every single event and we fully expect her to be contributing for us on all four events even as a freshman,” said LSU head coach Jay Clark. “She’s a great kid with, super infectious smile and personality, our fans are going to fall in love with her from the get-go. So, get ready Bryce, because 12,000 people are going to love you.”

