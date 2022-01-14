50/50 Thursdays
Sport betting opens at Delta Downs

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Betting on your favorite team just got easier, especially for those living in Texas. Delta Downs sports books are now open.

“Most of the business does come from the Texas region, and we feel that this is what’s going to happen with the sports book itself,” general manager Kevin Kuypers said.

Trailing behind other Lake Area casinos, Delta Downs general manager Kevin Kuypers tells us it took three months for construction to be completed and to work out kinks before opening day.

“We really wanted to take our time making sure we understand everything and made sure we were ready, so when we open the doors, we were 100% ready for the customers, Kuypers said.

Kuypers says in their time running, they’re already seeing success, the room filled on the weekends with repeat gamblers.

“We actually have a room that you can come in, and it holds about 55 people. We have all the TV’s around the room, you can sit. We have a bar in the room, and you can place your bet, sit down and relax and have fun and enjoy watching the game, “Kuypers said.

Betting on your favorite team just got easier, especially for those living in Texas.
