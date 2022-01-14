50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff’s office to host hunter’s education course in February

The course is offered free of charge to anyone 10 years of age or older, according to Vincent.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is hosting a hunter’s education course in February.

The course is set to begin Friday, Feb. 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the class will continue on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

The course will be held at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles, and participants must attend both days in order to receive credit for the course, Vincent said.

The course is offered free of charge to anyone 10 years of age or older, according to Vincent. 

Vincent said you must pre-register for the class by visiting https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events/191500

For more information, you are asked to call (337) 491-3784.

Vincent adds that refreshments will be provided on both days and lunch will be provided on Saturday.

