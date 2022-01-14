Pres. Biden mentions I-10 bridge while discussing infrastructure

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pres. Joe Biden referenced his May 2021 trip to Lake Charles while discussing infrastructure Friday.

Biden said the Build Back Better infrastructure plan includes $40 billion for bridge improvements - $12.5 billion to replace the “most economically significant” bridges in the country and $27.5 billion for off-system bridges (not part of interstate systems).

“I went down to Louisiana and saw the I-10 bridge,” Biden said of his May 6 trip. “I stood with the mayor and looked at that bridge. It’s 20 years past its planned life, it’s handling more than double the number of crossings it was designed to handle and it’s two lanes narrower than the interstate that feeds into it, causing backups and accidents.”

Biden spoke Friday alongside Mitch Landrieu, former Mayor of New Orleans whom Biden has tabbed to implement the infrastructure act.

A breakdown of the $27.5 billion for off-system bridges and how much of that Louisiana will receive was released Friday. Speaking alongside former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

