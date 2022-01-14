50/50 Thursdays
Penn State RB Noah Cain, La. native commits to LSU

Penn State running back Noah Cain runs with the ball against Maryland during the first half of...
Penn State running back Noah Cain runs with the ball against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Kelly and company have had a very busy and productive week as they have added their fourth player via the NCAA Transfer Portal. The latest is Penn State running back Noah Cain, who is a native of Baton Rouge and announced the decision via Twitter on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Cain played in 12 games last season rushing for 350 yards on 106 carries and four touchdowns, he also caught 19 passes for 114 yards. The former Nittany Lion missed the 2020 season after suffering a season-ending injury against Indiana. He has played in 23 career games for Penn State rushing for 778 yards with 12 touchdowns and also has caught 24 passes for 154 yards.

The Baton Rouge native played his high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida and is the cousin of former LSU wide receiver Michael Clayton. Cain was a four-star running back coming out of high school in 2019 and was rated as the nation’s No. 6 back in the nation, according to 247Sports. He joins Mekhai Garner, Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr. as transfers this week.

The Tigers have lost a total of 10 players as of Thursday, Jan. 13 through the NCAA Transfer Portal, with the latest being cornerback Dwight McGlothern.

