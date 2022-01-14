50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

NFLSU: Former Tigers on all but 1 playoff team

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands in the pocket during the second half of an...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands in the pocket during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU boasts having former players on 13 of the 14 NFL teams that have advanced to the playoffs this season. The only team without a former Tiger is Green Bay.

There are 23 former Tigers, the most of any school, on active NFL rosters for the Super Wild Card Weekend that begins on Saturday, Jan. 15.

RELATED: Super NFL Wild Card Weekend On WAFB-TV

Overall, there are 30 former Tigers on NFL playoff teams, which includes practice squad and injured reserve players. Below is a full list of players:

  • 49ers:
    • Active: DE Arden Key
  • Bengals:
    • Active: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, DT Tyler Shelvin
    • IR: TE Thaddeus Moss
  • Bills:
    • Active: SNP Reid Ferguson
    • IR: CB Tre’Davious White
  • Buccaneers:
    • Active: RB Leonard Fournette, LB Devin White, LB Kevin Minter, CB Rashard Robinson, WR Cyril Grayson, Jr.
  • Cardinals:
    • Active: DT Rashard Lawrence
  • Chiefs:
    • Active: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB Darrel Williams, DB Tyrann Mathieu
  • Cowboys:
    • Active: OL La’el Collins
    • IR: LB Jabril Cox
  • Eagles:
    • Active: DB Kary Vincent Jr.
    • Practice Squad: LB JaCoby Stevens
  • Patriots:
    • Active: DL Davon Godchaux
    • Reserve/COVID-19: DB Jalen Mills
  • Raiders:
    • Active: TE Foster Moreau
  • Rams:
    • Active: OT Andrew Whitworth, WR Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Steelers:
    • Active: OL Trai Turner
  • Titans:
    • Active: WR Racey McMath, CB Kristian Fulton
    • IR: FB Tory Carter

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
Brian Kelly will spend this offseason getting his roster numbers up.
LSU focused on restocking their football roster
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022
Jennings’ Travis Etienne and LCCP’s TreVonte’ Citizen are both four-star ranked running backs...
SWLA four-star running backs hint at possible college backfield tandem
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2022 athletes sign letters of intent