Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November. The effort is being announced Friday as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public.

Louisiana will receive $1 billion to help improve the condition of about 1,630 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve about 5,040 bridges in fair condition in the state.

The Department of Transportation has released a listing of the program’s funding breakdown by state HERE.

Louisiana is expected to receive approximately $202.7 million for 2022 with the $1 billion to be distributed to the state over a 5-year period.

Louisiana to receive $1 billion for bridge repair and upgrades (US Department of Transportation)

