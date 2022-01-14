50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana to receive $1 billion for bridge repair and upgrades

John Snell
John Snell(John Snell)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November. The effort is being announced Friday as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public.

Louisiana will receive $1 billion to help improve the condition of about 1,630 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve about 5,040 bridges in fair condition in the state.

The Department of Transportation has released a listing of the program’s funding breakdown by state HERE.

Louisiana is expected to receive approximately $202.7 million for 2022 with the $1 billion to be distributed to the state over a 5-year period.

Louisiana to receive $1 billion for bridge repair and upgrades
Louisiana to receive $1 billion for bridge repair and upgrades(US Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Hwy 171 S near Moss Bluff clears following vehicle accident
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 13, 2022
Temperatures drop behind a cold front on Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORCAST: Beautiful afternoon ahead, watching a cold front for Saturday
Betting on your favorite team just got easier, especially for those living in Texas.
Sport betting opens at Delta Downs