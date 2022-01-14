First Alert Forecast: Perfect weather for Friday, changes arrive this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday was sunny and nice and the evening looks good as well. Temperatures will fall quickly this evening with lows in the low to mid 40s by Friday morning in most areas.

Friday will be another nice day with clear skies and no chance of rain. Temperatures will warm quickly in the afternoon with highs topping out near 70 degrees except near the coast.

The next cold front will move through Saturday and it will bring another round of cooler temperatures for the next several days. Some scattered showers are possible ahead of the front, the chance of rain is 30%. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the 50s in the morning and highs will top out in the low 60s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Sunday through Tuesday will be well below normal with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s to low 60s. A warming trend will begin by the middle of next week with highs back to near 70 by the end of the week.

Yet another cold front will likely arrive late next week, though there is considerable uncertainty on the timing and strength of this system.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

