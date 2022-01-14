FIRST ALERT FORCAST: Beautiful afternoon ahead, watching a cold front for Saturday

Temperatures warming to the low 70's for most areas (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are rather chilly once again with many areas sitting in the lower to middle 40′s as mostly clear skies continue to allow us to fall through the morning. We are also watching for some lower visibility throughout a few locations as patchy fog will develop and this could be ground fog, which will quickly burn off as we move through the morning. Heading into the weekend we are still watching our next cold front arriving bringing the chance for showers and even a few storms before turning much cooler for Sunday.

Perfect afternoon if you have anything to do this afternoon (KPLC)

We’ve finally reached the end of a long work week and the good news is the weather couldn’t be better as sunshine remains in the forecast, but we first have to get through a rather chilly morning. You’ll want to grab a jacket or light coat as you head out the door this morning, but if you loved the temperatures we saw on Thursday then you’ll definitely love the forecast for this afternoon. High pressure continues to keep clear skies around and that will mean plenty of sunshine as we head throughout the day with winds slowly turning back out of the south. The good news will be that moisture doesn’t look to rush in as the system we are tracking for Saturday looks to be on the weaker side until it works eastward of our area. For today though expect abundant sunshine throughout the afternoon as highs slowly climb back into the upper 60′s and close to 70 degrees. Evening plans also look to be just fine as temperatures slowly drop back into the lower 60′s and eventually into the lower 50′s.

Winds remain fairly light this afternoon (KPLC)

For Saturday its gonna be a more gloomy day as we keep the clouds and chance for showers and storms in the morning. Highs will actually occur in the morning as we near sunrise with many areas in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. We do stand the chance to see some sunshine for the afternoon, but the downside will be strong northerly winds ushering in much drier and cooler weather. Temperatures will actually fall through the afternoon with many areas already back into the lower 50′s for the afternoon and continuing to fall through the evening. Expect the chance to see frost and even a light freeze into Sunday morning, but the question will be do the winds relax enough. That is something we’ll keep an eye on as we get closer, but Sunday as a whole will be much cooler as highs only reach the lower 50′s. A frost and freeze is very likely for Monday morning so make sure to take care of those plants as well as pets.

High pressure keeps things nice and quiet for early next week (KPLC)

Looking into next week we will see a warm up in store with lower to middle 60′s expected for Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds back into the area. If you aren’t a fan of the cooler weather good news is that lower 70′s look likely once again for the middle of next week before our next system arrives just in time to cool us back down. We’ll monitor the system for next week as we get closer, but make sure to get out and enjoy the wonderful weather this afternoon before cooler weather for the weekend.

Few showers and storms for the weekend with up to a quarter inch of rain possible (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

