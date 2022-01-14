Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 14, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Friday’s report from the LDH includes updated parish and regional case data for the first time since Tuesday, Jan. 11.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 65% of cases from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5 and 66% of deaths from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 14,158 new cases.

· 10 new deaths.

· 2,173 patients hospitalized (92 more than Thursday’s update).

· 74% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.60 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 2,941 new cases since last update from LDH Jan. 11.

· 2 new deaths since last update from LDH Jan. 11.

· 107 patients hospitalized (6 more than Thursday’s update)

· 38.14 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 2,223 new cases since last update from LDH Jan. 11.

· 0 new deaths since last update from LDH Jan. 11.

· 40.29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 231 new cases since last update from LDH Jan. 11.

· 0 new deaths since last update from LDH Jan. 11.

· 29.17 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 260 new cases since last update from LDH Jan. 11.

· 2 new deaths since last update from LDH Jan. 11.

· 32.53 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 27 new cases since last update from LDH Jan. 11.

· 0 new deaths since last update from LDH Jan. 11.

· 32.75 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 200 new cases since last update from LDH Jan. 11.

· 0 new deaths since last update from LDH Jan. 11.

· 39.56 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 273 new cases since last update from LDH Jan. 11.

· 0 new deaths since last update from LDH Jan. 11.

· 33.07 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 143 active cases among inmates.

· 10 active cases among staff members.

