2022 St. Jude Dream Home breaks ground

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Although the drawing for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home was held just this past December, the groundbreaking for the 2022 home is already taking place.

This year, the home is going to be in the Terre Sainte neighborhood off of Sallier Street in Lake Charles, and it will have a new builder.

We talked to Kyle LaRocque with LaRocque Homes about the project, and he said he’s excited to be a part of something that helps our community.

“I just think the project, on the whole, is just... it’s just amazing to see what Lake Charles comes out and does for St. Jude,” LaRocque said. “The way that they’ve showed up for the last four years is just kind of unprecedented, especially for what we’ve all been through here. And so to just be a small part of it - yeah, we need to build the home so we have something to give away - but the story is so much bigger. And that’s what we take away - the fact that we get to be part of something bigger than ourself.

LaRocque said the home should be done by the beginning of October. That’s about the time we’ll be able to start offering home tours.

As of now, we’re hoping to give the home to a lucky winner in December

