SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2022.

Justin Cory Jennings, 37, Westlake: Theft under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Cody Lance Fruge, 32, Lafayette: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; aggravated flight from an officer; careless operation; monetary instrument abuse; identity theft; possession of marijuana; revocation of parole; instate detainer (5 charges).

Richard Bradley Wilson, 40, Hemphill, TX: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.

Tina Marie Talbot, 35, Youngsville: Identity theft; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of stolen things under $1,000; burglary; property damage under $50,000 (2 charges); theft under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; burglary; probation detainer.

Anthony James Ardoin, 56, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Caelon Xzavier Troy Henderson, 18, Lake Charles: Battery.

Steve Lee Schexneider, 36, Westlake: Third offense DWI; contempt of court.

Harry Bert Thornton Jr., 46, Westlake: Instate detainer.

Josiah Conway Giles, 24, Westlake: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; robbery.

Mark Reid Thompson Jr., 34, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Destiny Clare Goodwin, 26, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Tiffany Renee Clark, 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; forgery.

Shannon Paul Parker, 51, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; attempted theft under $5,000.

Logan Haywood Cormier, 42, Opelousas: Instate detainer.

Alonzo Gerard Banks, 24, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.

