Sulphur, BBB investigating COVID testing site on Cities Service

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A nationwide COVID-19 testing service with a location on Cities Service Highway is suspending services for a week.

The announcement by the Center for Covid Control comes amid investigations into the business by numerous agencies across the country.

The Better Business Bureau and the City of Sulphur both confirm they are investigating the business as well.

As KPLC's @LottMultimedia pulled up this afternoon for a comment, those who were administering tests hours earlier were packing up their things and the city inspector put this sign on the door. pic.twitter.com/IpmCX3eqTe — Jillian Corder KPLC (@JCorderKPLC) January 13, 2022

The Center for COVID Control operates pop-up sites across the country.

The Center for Covid Control’s announcement did not reference the investigations but did acknowledge problems within its organization. Testing sites will stop operations on Friday, Jan. 14, with plans to reopen on Saturday, Jan. 22.

“This unusually high patient demand (due to Omicron) has stressed staffing resources, as has been widely reported, in a subset of our locations, affecting our usual customer service standards and diagnostic goals,” the news release reads. “(Center for Covid Control) acknowledges this operational strain on customer access and delivery of results/status in some locations and remains determined to provide accurate, trusted testing for our thousands of customers.”

The testing site is not affiliated with the state according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Mayor Mike Danahay tells 7 News the Center for Covid Control does not have a permit.

