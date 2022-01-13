50/50 Thursdays
Sitting 1.5 games behind play-in spot, Pelicans look to build momentum against Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket aganst Minnesota...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket aganst Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The Pelicans won 128-125. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (15-26, 13th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday will look to defend their home court from Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pelicans have gone 10-16 against Western Conference teams. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference with 13.6 fast break points per game led by Josh Hart averaging 3.9.

The Clippers are 13-17 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 11.9 fast break points per game led by Terance Mann averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pelicans won 123-104 in the last matchup on Nov. 30. Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 39 points, and Paul George led the Clippers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is shooting 44.7% and averaging 22.9 points for the Pelicans. Hart is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Luke Kennard averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Marcus Morris is averaging 20.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 109.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 102.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Luke Kennard: out (health protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot), Justise Winslow: out (health and safety protocols).

