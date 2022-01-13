Sheriff’s office announces purchase of American Press building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Thursday, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced it has purchased the American Press building to use as a new CPSO Annex building.

“In December 2021, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office purchased the American Press building to use as a new CPSO Annex building,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “At this time we are completing modifications and minor renovations to the facility. When the renovations are complete will we be relocating our offices that are currently downtown, including Accounting, Human Resources, Insurance, Risk Management, and Professional Services, to the annex building. We will also be relocating our Detectives Division to the new building.”

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office purchased the building for $4.9 million and is currently leasing an area in the back to the American Press to house the actual press itself, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Vincent said the CPSO Tax Office, located downtown, will not be relocated.

