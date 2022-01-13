50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office announces purchase of American Press building

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office purchased the building for $4.9 million and is currently...
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office purchased the building for $4.9 million and is currently leasing an area in the back to the American Press to house the actual press itself, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Thursday, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced it has purchased the American Press building to use as a new CPSO Annex building.

“In December 2021, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office purchased the American Press building to use as a new CPSO Annex building,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “At this time we are completing modifications and minor renovations to the facility. When the renovations are complete will we be relocating our offices that are currently downtown, including Accounting, Human Resources, Insurance, Risk Management, and Professional Services, to the annex building. We will also be relocating our Detectives Division to the new building.”

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office purchased the building for $4.9 million and is currently leasing an area in the back to the American Press to house the actual press itself, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Vincent said the CPSO Tax Office, located downtown, will not be relocated.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

Smithsonian “Water/Ways” exhibit coming to Lake Area
Smithsonian “Water/Ways” exhibit coming to Lake Area
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards announces news conference
We are warm for the next few days, turning cooler by Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to the morning, pleasant afternoons to round out the week
Overturned vehicle causing traffic on I-10 E near Starks
Overturned vehicle on I-10 E near Starks backing up traffic into Texas